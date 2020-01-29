Congressman McKinley talks impeachment process, Clarksburg VA Medical Center

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, Republican Congressman David McKinley talks about the impeachment process, the investigation into the suspicious deaths at the VA Medical Center in Clarksburg, and his feelings on the plan to end the use of fossil fuels by 2050.
