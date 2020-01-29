Congressman Mooney discusses impeachment trial, running for reelection

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, Republican Congressman Alex Mooney shares the issues he feels are important as he runs for reelection, talks about introducing the joint bill targeting the VA Medical Center, and tells us what he finds most outrageous about the impeachment trial.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories