Congresswoman Miller on transportation projects and economic development

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Republican Congresswoman Carol Miller tells us about the most important part of her joint bill with Congressmen David McKinley and Alex Mooney, how transportation projects will impact economic development, and why she voted against the articles of impeachment.

