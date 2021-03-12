Construction continues: New children’s hospital to serve the community

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, we take a step back from politics and turn our attention to medicine, specifically, with the construction of the new WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital. President and CEO of WVU Health System Albert Wright Jr. says progress on the construction is moving along and he was able to tour the site last week, describing it as “pretty fabulous.”

He says the pandemic has made for a challenging time to build a hospital between supply delays and subcontractors who have had to quarantine. Wright says despite the challenges, they’re getting final schedule done and hoping to announce an opening date later this year.

The current children’s hospital is the sixth floor of Ruby Memorial Hospital. Wright says the new stand-alone children’s hospital will allow WVU Medicine to embrace specialized care to better serve the community, including a unique birthing center for high-risk pregnancies.

Last week, WVU Health System hosted a media-thon to help raise money for construction, which raised about $684,000 dollars, according to Wright. They are still taking donations from those who wish to help with the costs necessary to complete the hospital.

“We’re so thankful for everyone’s support,” Wright said.

If you wish to donate:

CALL: 833-279-8505.

TEXT W-V-U KIDS TO 51555.

OR GO ONLINE TO, www.onedayforkids.com