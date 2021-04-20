Countdown to Tax Day
‘Could have done more’ Some lowlights from the 2021 legislative session

Inside West Virginia Politics

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Inside West Virginia Politics, Minority Leader Del. Doug Skaff (D), Kanawha, gives thoughts on how the 2021 legislative session went this year.

According to Skaff, the House and Senate “could have done more” for specific bills, including giving women equal pay and investing in higher education for young people.

Highlights of the session include pushing for “West Virginians First,” which would make the focus on current West Virginians in the state.

Skaff also says he expects a special session to take place later in the year to address the Gov. Justice’s personal state income tax plan.

