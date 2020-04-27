COVID-19 in WV: Education, Nursing Homes, Addiction, & the Impact on Minorities

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, guests discuss how West Virginia is faring amid COVID-19, including education being transitioned to online after the announcement that school buildings will remain closed, as well as the impact of the pandemic on minorities, nursing homes, and people in recovery.

WV Education Association President Lee talks online education

In segment 1, Dale Lee, President of the West Virginia Education Association, talks with us about the latest education news. He shares his opinion on the move to online learning, tells us about how teachers and other school service personnel are becoming more creative every day to meet the needs of students, and talks about the challenges educators are facing that will need to be resolved in the coming weeks.

Rev. Watts discusses why minorities get hit harder by the virus

In segment 2, Reverend Matthew Watts of Grace Bible Church discusses with us why minorities are getting hit harder during the pandemic than the general population and shares the details of his personal project to get testing access to the community, including what you need to do to sign up for the next round.

Attorney Harry Bell on transmission of illness in nursing homes

In segment 3, Attorney Harry Bell talks about the wildfire effect of illness in nursing homes, with emphasis on the main reason behind transmission. He also tells us where to go for more information, if you are looking into a nursing home for yourself or a family member.

Brighter Futures Program Coordinator Chelsea Carter on addiction treatment during pandemic

In segment 4, Chelsea Carter, Program Coordinator and Social Worker at Brighter Futures, talks about addiction treatment options during a pandemic, with most clinics and groups offering Zoom meetings. She shares why she feels the lack of in-person meetings is hurting those in recovery, and where you can go for help.

