COVID-19 Scams, West Virginia Education, & Honoring Bill Withers

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, we continue our conversation on COVID-19, with guests talking about the scams running rampant in the nation right now, what you need to watch out for to keep yourself safe, and the latest election and education news. We also take a moment to honor Bill Withers, legendary West Virginia singer-songwriter, as we learn the sad news of his passing.

US Attorney Mike Stuart on the West Virginia Fraud Task Force

In segment 1, Mike Stuart, United States Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia, talks about the West Virginia Coronavirus Fraud Task Force, a joint state and federal operation, and how one of its main goals is to make sure the proper equipment gets to where it needs to be. He assures us that we will make it through this, if we just listen to the professionals.

WV Attorney General Morrisey on scams and moving the state’s primary election

In segment 2, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey tells us his hands are full with scammers and that his office is working around the clock to keep us safe, details the types of scams most common right now, and talks about the one of the main factors behind the decision to move the primary.

State Government week in review

In segment 3, IWVP host Mark Curtis reviews some of the most important decisions made by the state government last week, with special focus on COVID-19’s impact on schools and elections, including the primary being moved, absentee voting, and the push to close schools for the rest of the season.

Former Glenville State College President Simmons on education and bringing technology to WV

In segment 4, former Glenville State College President William Simmons joins us to talk all things education, including the importance of bringing technology to the Mountain state, how we need to change school curriculum to attract a larger workforce, and how teachers and students alike are adapting to change.

Finally, we pay tribute to the late Bill Withers, who recently passed away at age 81. In 2018, students from the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and Blind performed “Lean On Me” at the Capitol to ring in the legislature. We share that music with you to end the show.

