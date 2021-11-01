COVID-19’s impact on West Virginia and its hospitals

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – This week on Inside West Virginia Politics, Dr. Sherri Young, public health officer for the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, joins our host Mark Curtis in Segment 1 to talk about FDA approval of a lower-dose COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11 and the anticipated CDC approval.
In Segment 2 and Segment 3, Jim Kaufman, president and CEO of the West Virginia Hospital Association stops by to continue the discussion on the impact COVID-19 has had on the Mountain State and the recent COVID-19 surge’s impact on the state’s hospitals.
In our final segment, we take a break from the more serious topics to talk sports with Jim Workman, publisher of “Wally’s and Wimpy’s Sports Digest,” a publication that has been popular in the Mountain State for 33 years.
