COVID-aid packages and ‘scoring’ the West Virginia government

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – In this week’s Inside West Virginia Politics, we talk about what should be included in the COVID-aid package currently before Congress, why one state House employee is being hailed as a hero and how a Legislative Scorecard helps make government more transparent to voters.

Providing ‘targeted relief’ to help reopen West Virginia

In segment one, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) explains how the Senate Republican’s COVID-aid package will differ from what was offered in the House, how the Senate package offers “targeted relief” to help the country reopen and how the current pandemic impacts her current campaign.

Helping small business to help employees

In segment two, Paula Jean Swearengin, the Democratic candidate for Senate explains why the current $600 employment benefit should continue, why the government should help small businesses to be able to pay their employees a living wage and how the nation needs more “people servants” instead of “corporate servants” in Congress.

Wearing masks to help protect others in the Mountain State

In segment three, Anne Landgrebe, a West Virginia House employee who tested positive for COVID-19 explains how she helped to protect 49 others in a Health Committee hearing room by wearing a mask before she learned she had the virus and why others should wear a mask to help protect others.

Creating transparency within the WV state government

In segment four, Jason Huffman, the state director of the West Virginia Chapter of Americans for Prosperity, explains how the organization’s “Legislative Scorecard” helps create transparency with the state government, how the information helps voters and how the organization hopes to change the political culture to encourage West Virginians to get more involved in politics.

Follow Mark Curtis on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories