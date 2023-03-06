CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, we discuss candidates for governor, education and the legislature, criminal justice reform and solar power.

In Segment One, we talk to Auditor JB McCuskey (R) who threw his hat in the ring for West Virginia Governor.

Dale Lee, President of the West Virginia Education Association, is on Segment Two to discuss education and the legislature.

We talk about criminal justice reform with Kenny Matthews, American Friends Service Committee, in Segment Three.

We end today’s episode talking about solar power with Leah Barbor, Solar United Neighbors.