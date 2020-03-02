Del. Kevin Bartlett (R-Kanawha) talks Bible course elective

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Del. Kevin Bartlett (R-Kanawha) talks about a bill that would allow school boards in West Virginia to offer an elective class in high schools on the Bible in an academic – historical, cultural and literary – setting. Bartlett says part of the reason to offer the course is the Bible’s impact on human history and references to it in classical literature such as Shakespeare’s works.
