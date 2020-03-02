Del. Kevin Bartlett (R-Kanawha) talks Bible course elective

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Del. Kevin Bartlett (R-Kanawha) talks about a bill that would allow school boards in West Virginia to offer an elective class in high schools on the Bible in an academic – historical, cultural and literary – setting. Bartlett says part of the reason to offer the course is the Bible’s impact on human history and references to it in classical literature such as Shakespeare’s works.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories