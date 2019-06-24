Skip to content
Del. Lavender-Bowe talks her time in classrooms and importance and wrap-around services
Inside West Virginia Politics
Posted:
Jun 24, 2019 / 01:16 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jun 24, 2019 / 01:16 PM EDT
Delegate and teacher Cindy Lavender-Bowe (D-Greenbrier) discusses how her time in the classroom impacted her thoughts on education reform and the importance of wrap-around services for students.
