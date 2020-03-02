Del. Mike Pushkin (D-Kanawha) talks comparative religious studies in schools, state budget

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, Del. Mike Pushkin (D-Kanawha) talks about why he believes the bill to allow the Bible to be taught in an academic setting as a high school elective should be amended to include other sacred texts as a comparative religious studies class. He also shares his view of the cuts proposed in the senate budget.

