Del. Ruth Rowan highlights Deaf Awareness Day at WV State Capitol

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, Republican Delegate Ruth Rowan tells us all about the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and Blind, highlighting the student performance at the WV State Capitol for Deaf Awareness Day.

