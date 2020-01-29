Delegate Barbara Fleischauer and 13 News Digital Reporter Erin Noon discuss prescription drug prices, insulin bill

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, Democratic Delegate Barbara Fleischauer and 13 News Digital Reporter Erin Noon discuss lowering prescription drug prices, the introduction of the insulin bill, and the recent caravan to Canada.

