Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Delegate Evan Hansen on environmental legislation, Clean Drinking Water Act

Inside West Virginia Politics
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, Democratic Delegate Evan Hansen talks about environmental legislation, including the Clean Drinking Water Act, and why he thinks renewable energy jobs are passing West Virginia by.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Local Events