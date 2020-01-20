Delegate Sean Hornbuckle returns to the WV Legislature after donating kidney to sister

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – West Virginia Delegate Sean Hornbuckle was welcomed back to the West Virginia Legislature after donating a kidney to his sister. He says she is “doing great.”

