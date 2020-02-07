Delegate Shawn Fluharty on bills to decriminalize marijuana and making West Virginia a technology hub

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, Democratic Delegate Shawn Fluharty talks about bills that would legalize or decriminalize marijuana in the Mountain state, efforts to make West Virginia a technological hub, and what the newest VA Medical Center update could mean for the investigation.
