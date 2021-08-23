Delta variant, Afghanistan takeover and a political website on this week’s Inside West Virginia Politics

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode on Inside West Virginia Politics, host and Chief Political Reporter Mark Curtis and our guests discuss a variety of topics in the Mountain State, including the spike of COVID-19 cases and the Delta variant, the recent events of the Taliban taking over Afghanistan, and one political group creating a website to remove a West Virginia senator.

Dr. Marsh says COVID-19 Delta variant ‘spreads like chickenpox’

In Segment 1, Dr. Clay Marsh, the COVID-19 Czar in West Virginia, talks about the spike in coronavirus cases due to the impact of the Delta variant.

“It spreads like chickenpox,” said Marsh. He says due to the easy nature of how the variant of COVID-19 is being spread, families are giving it to each other.

WV Secretary of State talks about the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan

In Segment 2, Secretary of State Mac Warner (R) begins discussing Afghanistan after the Taliban recently took control.

Between 2011 and 2015, Warner was in the Rule of Law Organization to help Afghans implement a rule of law program with the Ministry of Justice, the Attorney General of the Supreme Court and the Ministry of Women’s Affairs. He was an advisor with about 100 Afghan attorneys and interpreters.

The U.S. invaded Afghanistan after the 9-11 attacks because the Taliban was giving safe haven to the Al Qaeda terrorists who attacked America.

Mac Warner discusses Women’s Rights in Afghanistan

In Segment 3, we learn that Secretary of State of West Virginia, Mac Warner, was instrumental in constructing the government of Afghanistan after the United States went to war in the country 20 years ago. He worked as a U.S. State Department contractor there for five years.

Warner was involved in the development of what became known as the Ministry of Women’s Affairs. Around 20 years ago, women couldn’t drive, and girls couldn’t go to school. The Department was made to equalize rights among genders. With the Taliban back in charge, many fear those rights will vanish.

Website launched against Sen. Joe Manchin

In Segment 4, we hear from Steven Smith, who is Co-Chair of the organization West Virginia Can’t Wait. Earlier this week, Smith launched a website called Replace Joe Manchin. According to Smith, the organization’s “beef” is not with one party or the other, but it is with the wealthy groups of billionaires, millionaires and the politicians that they own and operate that keep our state down.

“We want to take the energy and frustration that people have, the most West Virginians have for Senator Manchin and that machine, for politicians on both sides of the aisle that are serving our out of state corporate millionaires and billionaires, and give them an opportunity to take action in their communities,” said Smith.

Manchin has upset Democrats in West Virginia by opposing the For the People Act in the last year. He favors the John Lewis Voting Rights Act. He still wants to keep the filibuster, which has upset people. Manchin is against the massive social infrastructure bill saying he wants to build the roads, bridges, and highways, but he does not want to lump $3 trillion worth of childcare and Pre-K and other things into a physical infrastructure bill. Manchin has also opposed a $15 minimum wage and a wealth tax.