DEVELOPING: Voting rights, filibuster protest happening in Downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — 13 News has a crew on the scene of a protest that is happening on Kanawha Boulevard urging Senator Joe Manchin to help reform the filibuster and pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Act.

The protest is hoping to get Manchin’s attention and get him to change his mind on these two issues.

The protest, which includes faith leaders and citizen activists, is saying that the senate must pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, which is a voting bill modeled after Senator Manchin’s version.

Protesters are saying they are using examples set by John Lewis and Martin Luther King, Jr on “MLK” day to use non-violent direct action.

Manchin has been a hold-out on filibuster reform saying that the filibuster is, “what makes the Senate work when it’s supposed to work.“