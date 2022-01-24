CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV) calls in for the first two segments to talk to Mark Curtis about his COVID-19 diagnosis, what it was like, and deploying the National Guard for West Virginia hospitals.

In Segment Three, Amanda Barren talks to State Treasurer Riley Moore (R-WV) to talk about why the Board of Treasury Investments stopped using Black Rock Inc. Investment Funds as part of its banking transactions.

We end today’s show with Del. Jim Barach (D-Kanawha) discussing the Democrat’s plan to cut the sales tax from 6% to 4.5%.