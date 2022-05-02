CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, we talk to a variety of people on topics including education, voting, organ donation and more.

In Segment One, co-host Mark Curtis talks to Secretary of State Mac Warner (R-WV) about how early voting has impacted West Virginia.

West Virginia State University President Ericke S. Cage talks to Mark about WVSU being named a Top 4 historically black college in Segment Two.

Segment Three brings in 13 News Morning Anchors Lily Bradley and Hannah Goetz to talk to Cheryl King, West Virginia Community Outreach, and Tina Miller, whose husband donated organs through CORE, talk about organ donation as a part of National Donate Life Month.

We end today’s episode with Mark talking to Lorrie Smith, West Virginia Jobs and Hope, about the Reentry and Recovery Works Conference coming up in Charleston.