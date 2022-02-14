CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, Mark Curtis and Amanda Barren sit down with a variety of people to talk about topics that include the manufacturing industry, Evan Jenkins stepping down and more.

In Segment One, Mark Curtis sits down with Former West Virginia Supreme Court Justice Evan Jenkins to talk about why he stepped down.

Amanda Barren asks Brandon Dennison, Founder and CEO of Coalfield Development, in Segment Two what they do and then asks him to talk about the “next layer of excitement,” surrounding Coalfield Development.

Rebecca McPhail, President of the West Virginia Manufacturer’s Association, calls in to talk to Mark Curtis in Segment Three about why companies like Nucor and GreenPower Motor Company are coming to West Virginia now.

We end today’s episode with Stan White talking to Amanda Barren about how he’s helping our Veterans heal by taking them into the outdoors.