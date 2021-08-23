Dr. Marsh says COVID-19 Delta variant ‘spreads like chickenpox’

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Inside West Virginia Politics, Dr. Clay Marsh, the COVID-19 Czar in West Virginia, talks about the spike in coronavirus cases due to the impact of the Delta variant.
“It spreads like chickenpox,” said Marsh. He says due to the easy nature of how the variant of COVID-19 is being spread, families are giving it to each other.
