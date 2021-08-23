Coronavirus Updates
Countdown to WVU Football Season Opener All Roads Lead to Mountaineer Game Day
September 04 2021 03:30 pm

Dr. Marsh says COVID-19 Delta variant ‘spreads like chickenpox’

Inside West Virginia Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Inside West Virginia Politics, Dr. Clay Marsh, the COVID-19 Czar in West Virginia, talks about the spike in coronavirus cases due to the impact of the Delta variant. 

“It spreads like chickenpox,” said Marsh. He says due to the easy nature of how the variant of COVID-19 is being spread, families are giving it to each other. 

Follow Mark Curtis on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS