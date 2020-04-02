Dr. Settle on West Virginia Health Right’s role during the pandemic

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, Dr. Angie Settle, Chief Executive Officer of West Virginia Health Right, breaks down for us who the organization treats and why it is especially important during this pandemic, when collateral damage is bringing even more people through its doors.
She also tells us that because of coronavirus needs, the supplies the organization typically gets free and quickly are now delayed and paid for, so any and all donations are welcome.
