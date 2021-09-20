Coronavirus Updates

Dr. Sherri Young urges COVID-19 vaccinations

Inside West Virginia Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Inside West Virginia Politics, Dr. Sherri Young, DO, FAAFO, is the Health Officer at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, is back to talk about getting children age 12-17 to get the COVID-19 vaccine. 85% of people ages 65 and older have already been fully vaccinated; for people ages 12 years old and older, the number is 60%. 

Young is also encouraging residents who are immunocompromised to get the booster shot. 

Follow Mark Curtis on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS