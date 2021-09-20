Dr. Sherri Young urges COVID-19 vaccinations

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Inside West Virginia Politics, Dr. Sherri Young, DO, FAAFO, is the Health Officer at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, is back to talk about getting children age 12-17 to get the COVID-19 vaccine. 85% of people ages 65 and older have already been fully vaccinated; for people ages 12 years old and older, the number is 60%.
Young is also encouraging residents who are immunocompromised to get the booster shot.
