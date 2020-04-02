Dr. Young on COVID-19 in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, Dr. Sherri Young with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department gives us the most recent total of confirmed cases in Kanawha County (accurate as of Thursday morning March 26, 2020, which is when this show is recorded; check the Health Department’s website for updated numbers), and explains why there are discrepancies between COVID-19 statistics on county heath department websites and the statistics on the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources website.

She also says it is our responsibility to stay away from others and implement social distancing, and that we should all pay attention to trends and take this seriously even while our numbers seem low.

