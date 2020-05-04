Dr. Young on impact of elective procedures in economy

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, Dr. Sherri Young, Executive Director & Health Officer at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and President of the West Virginia Medical Association talks about the impact of elective procedures on both the economy and hospital revenue, restaurants reopening, and the number you can call to schedule an appointment at a Kanawha County drive-thru clinic.
