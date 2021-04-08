Easter: having faith in times of hopelessness

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Inside West Virginia Politics, Father Donald Higgs, Rector of the Basilica of the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, shares the message of Easter and the importance of renewing one’s faith in times of hopelessness.

The message of Easter the Father shares is the same message shared for the last 2,000 years — how the resurrection of Jesus Christ breaks the fear of death for many Catholics.

Visit the Basilica of the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart website here.