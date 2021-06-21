Economic developments, the military, and solar power on this week’s Inside West Virginia Politics

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s Inside West Virginia Politics, host Mark Curtis discusses a variety of topics, including West Virginia’s economic plans to keep people in the state, West Virginia National Guard’s activities in the last six months and how solar power is coming to stay in the Mountain State.

How to make people stay in West Virginia

In Segment 1, Delegate Dana Ferrell (R) Kanawha County makes his first appearance on Inside West Virginia Politics and discusses economic development possibilities in West Virginia after an AP article was published saying West Virginia had gone down population-wise. He also discusses his association with Phillips Global, a company that says they have 150 jobs available in Beckley, WV.

What the West Virginia National Guard’s focus has been so far in 2021

In Segment 2, Brig. Gen. William “Bill” E. Crane, the Adjutant General for the West Virginia Joint Forces Headquarters, talks about all the things the Guard has done within the last six months, such as COVID-19 vaccinations and defense of the Capitol since the insurrection on Jan. 6.

West Virginia National Guard travels to Qatar to advise on World Cup safety response

In Segment 3, Brig. Gen. William “Bill” E. Crane, the Adjutant General for the West Virginia Joint Forces Headquarters, discusses military recruitment, helping students get their high school diplomas with two military academies and going to Qatar due to the FIFA World Cup 2022.

‘Solar power jobs are growing’: Opposition to Mitchell Power Plant increases

In Segment 4, Karan Ireland of the Sierra Club is opposed to keeping Mitchell Power Plant open past 2028. “I want to see an economic solution for West Virginia repairs and a transition plan for those workers,” said Ireland. “We see that solar jobs are growing across the country and have been over the last years. What better time than to put these communities first. To pay attention to their needs and to make a plan. Real leadership is not promising with these jobs. They’ve been going away.”

One of the most iconic West Virginia businesses, Dickinson Salt Works, in Eastern Kanawha County is now 100% using solar energy. “It’s good for business,” said Ireland. “Solar and renewables, there’s so many reasons to go solar, the most popular is because it saves bills. Renewable energy is here, it’s affordable, it’s the way of the future, and, you know, this could be a time — a win-win for everyone.”

Follow Mark Curtis on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.