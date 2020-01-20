Economic discussions in the legislative session, plus a warm welcome to Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, more from the current legislative session, and one delegate returns to Charleston with a warm welcome.

WV State Senator Eric Tarr on the Business Inventory and Equipment tax

State Senator Eric Tarr, the Vice-Chair of the Finance Committee, discusses the committee’s plans for the current legislative session, including the repeal of the state’s Business Inventory and Equipment tax and its effect on business and revenue in the state.

West Virginia Senator Roman Prezioso on State Revenue and Economy

State Senate Minority Leader, West Virginia Senator Roman Prezioso discusses his thoughts on repealing the Business Inventory Tax, economy, potential options to balance the budget without the tax, and the State of the State Address.

Seth Distefano on the Annual Budget Breakfast

Seth Distefano of the West Virginia Center on Budget Policy discusses the take away from the annual budget breakfast, including the governor’s plans for a rainy day fund to support Medicaid, the removal of the IDD Waiver Waitlist, and policies to combat hunger.

Delegate Sean Hornbuckle returns to the WV Legislature after donating kidney to sister

West Virginia Delegate Sean Hornbuckle was welcomed back to the West Virginia Legislature after donating a kidney to his sister. He says she is “doing great.”

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories