Education Reform, Charter Schools pass House, go back to Senate

Inside West Virginia Politics
Posted: / Updated:

Senate President Carmichael talks education reform & charter schools

West Virginia Senate President Mitch Carmichael (R-Jackson) talks about the special on education and shares his thoughts on charter schools.

Inside West Virginia Politics Podcast

On this week’s episode, we take a deep dive into the West Virginia Legislature’s special session on education reform, charter schools, and wrap-around services for students.

WVSSPA Executive Director White discusses impact of education reform on non-teacher positions

Executive Director of the West Virginia School Service Personnel Association, Joe White, discusses the impact of education reform on bus drivers, janitors, and other non-teacher roles in schools.

Del. Espinosa talks process of passing education reform in House

Majority whip of the West Virginia House of Delegates Paul Espinosa (R-Jefferson) talks about the process of passing the education reform bill in the House.

Del. Lavender-Bowe talks her time in classrooms and importance and wrap-around services

Delegate and teacher Cindy Lavender-Bowe (D-Greenbrier) discusses how her time in the classroom impacted her thoughts on education reform and the importance of wrap-around services for students.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Washington D.C. Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

WOWK 13 News Facebook Page

WOWK 13 NEWS

Local Events