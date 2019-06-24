Education Reform, Charter Schools pass House, go back to Senate

Senate President Carmichael talks education reform & charter schools
West Virginia Senate President Mitch Carmichael (R-Jackson) talks about the special on education and shares his thoughts on charter schools.
Inside West Virginia Politics Podcast
On this week’s episode, we take a deep dive into the West Virginia Legislature’s special session on education reform, charter schools, and wrap-around services for students.
WVSSPA Executive Director White discusses impact of education reform on non-teacher positions
Executive Director of the West Virginia School Service Personnel Association, Joe White, discusses the impact of education reform on bus drivers, janitors, and other non-teacher roles in schools.
Del. Espinosa talks process of passing education reform in House
Majority whip of the West Virginia House of Delegates Paul Espinosa (R-Jefferson) talks about the process of passing the education reform bill in the House.
Del. Lavender-Bowe talks her time in classrooms and importance and wrap-around services
Delegate and teacher Cindy Lavender-Bowe (D-Greenbrier) discusses how her time in the classroom impacted her thoughts on education reform and the importance of wrap-around services for students.