CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, we discuss what happened after the midterm elections in West Virginia and nationally.

In Segment One, Rep. Alex Mooney (R-WV) comes on to talk about his plans to run for U.S. Senate.

State Sen.-Elect Mike Stuart (R-WV District 7) is our guest for Segment Two. Stuart discusses his win in one of the biggest races in the midterm elections for West Virginia.

In Segments Three and Four, political analyst Tom Susman comes on to discuss local and national politics.