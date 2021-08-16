Electric bills expected to increase due to plant upgrades

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Inside West Virginia Politics, Emmett Pepper, Environmentalist Attorney, shares his opposition to the Public Service Commission’s decision to extend the lives of three West Virginia coal-fired power plants. “I don’t think you have to be an environmentalist to know this is a bad deal for rate-payers,” said Pepper.

According to Pepper, The Public Service Commission does not have the authority to say that these expensive upgrades are going through West Virginia ratepayers alone. Kentucky Power also uses the Mitchell Power Plant, but they’ve said they will not have Kentucky rate-payers pay for the upgrades needed at that plant.

“We’ve had a 150% increase over the past 15 years in our electric bills. Our bills are high here,” said Pepper. “Our bills are going up here and we can probably expect to see more of that, or we may see more of that because it seems like there are people in power in this state that are looking to ask us as rate-payers, to pay, apparently unlimited amounts of money.”