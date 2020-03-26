‘Facts Over Fear,’ Aid Funding, & Unemployment Concerns Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, we share segments from our WOWK COVID-19 special, “Facts Over Fear,” in which West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and other top state officials address concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. Later in the show, United States Representative Carol Miller shares advice that we should all aim to remember, and Steve Roberts addresses unemployment concerns.

Facts Over Fear: WV Gov. Jim Justice on how being prepared has helped combat the virus

In segment 1, we share a portion of our WOWK COVID-19 special, “Facts Over Fear.” Governor Jim Justice shares how being prepared has helped us combat the virus, shares his thoughts on restricting travel, and tells us the most important thing we can do right now: be “mountaineer strong.” Dr. Clay Marsh, Vice President and Executive Dean of Health Sciences at West Virginia University, breaks down mortality rate numbers, talks about the advantages of living in a state with natural barriers and distance between people, and tells us how we can avoid overwhelming hospitals.

Facts Over Fear: The challenges and sacrifices of small businesses

In segment 2, another portion of “Facts Over Fear,” West Virginia State Health Officer Dr. Catherine Slemp and DHHR Secretary Bill Crouch share why broadband access is crucial in times like these, discuss the challenges and sacrifices of small businesses, and address concerns about how those in recovery will be impacted.

Rep. Carol Miller (R-WV) on the $8.2 billion aid package for coronavirus-related efforts

In segment 3, United States Representative Carol Miller talks about the $8.2 billion aid package that will be used to handle a variety of coronavirus-related efforts, including providing food for children and families, COVID-19 testing, and IRS tax credits, among others. She also tells us that it’s important to do everything you can to protect yourself, but says you cannot forget to live your life in the process.

WV Chamber of Commerce President Steve Roberts on COVID-19 information, resources

In segment 4, Steve Roberts, President of the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce tells us where to find useful information and resources during this pandemic, addresses unemployment concerns, and talks with us about the carry-out only impact on businesses.

