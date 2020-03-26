Facts Over Fear: The challenges and sacrifices of small businesses

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Health Officer Dr. Catherine Slemp and DHHR Secretary Bill Crouch share why broadband access is crucial in times like these, discuss the challenges and sacrifices of small businesses, and address concerns about how those in recovery will be impacted.
