Facts Over Fear: WV Gov. Jim Justice on how being prepared has helped combat the virus

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, we share a portion of our WOWK COVID-19 special, “Facts Over Fear.” Governor Jim Justice shares how being prepared has helped us combat the virus, shares his thoughts on restricting travel, and tells us the most important thing we can do right now: be “mountaineer strong.”

Dr. Clay Marsh, Vice President and Executive Dean of Health Sciences at West Virginia University, breaks down mortality rate numbers, talks about the advantages of living in a state with natural barriers and distance between people, and tells us how we can avoid overwhelming hospitals.

