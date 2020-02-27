Fairmont Regional Medical Center Closure, Tax Plan, & Accomplishments at the Capitol

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, our guests give their thoughts on the recent announcement that Fairmont Regional Medical Center will be closing its doors, and talk about other issues important to the state.

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) talks Fairmont Regional Hospital’s closing announcement

In segment one, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) responds to the hospital closure, saying we cannot let Marion County go without medical care, and also tells us about his tweet war with President Trump.

House Majority Leader Del. Amy Summers talks foster care reform bill

In segment two, House Majority Leader Del. Amy Summers (R-Taylor) talks about some of the accomplishments at the Capitol so far, including the approval of bills that aren’t necessarily headliners, but do impact daily life. She also gives us insight into how FRMC closing could impact the Mountain state.

State Sen. Rollan Roberts talks tax plans, vaping issues

In segment 3, Republican State Sen. Rollan Roberts gives his thoughts on the state’s tax plan and talks about an issue that is ever-present in the United States but has lately flown under the radar – vaping.

Sen. Roman Preszioso talks hospital closure, tax plan and fostercare

And in segment 4, Democratic Sen. Roman Preszioso addresses concerns about the Fairmont hospital closure, talks about West Virginia’s foster care, and shares his opinion on the tax plan.

