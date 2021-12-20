All Roads Lead To Christmas 2021
December 25 2021 12:00 am

Faith during the holidays on Inside West Virginia Politics

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — This week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics is the annual “faith during the holidays,” episode.

In Segment One, the episode starts with co-host Mark Curtis talking to Congresswoman Carol Miller (R) from West Virginia’s third district about inflation.

Segment Two brings pastor and host of Daily Living, which can be watched on WOWK 13, Father Chapin. Co-hosts Mark Curtis and Amanda Barren sit down with him to talk about what Barren calls the, “spirit of the season.”

Rabbi Victor Urecki, Congregation B’nai Jacob joins Mark Curtis in Segment Three to talk about Hannukah and why it was so early this year.

The episode ends with Bishop Mikie Klusmeyer, Episcopal Diocese of WV talking to Mark Curtis and Amanda Barren and talk about his thoughts on the church’s role in politics.

