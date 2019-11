FCC Chairman, Rural Broadband, & a US Senate Race

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — In this week’s episode, we talk to FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, discuss rural broadband, and look at the Republican primary for a US Senate seat.

Inside West Virginia Politics Podcast

