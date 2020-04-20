Live Now
WATCH LIVE: KY Gov. Beshear updates state on COVID-19

FCC Commissioner Carr and Sen Capito on technology and using online healthcare service for mental health experts

Inside West Virginia Politics
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, we continue the conversation about broadband and telehealth with Senator Capito and Commissioner Carr.

Senator Shelley Moore Capito talks about technological diagnostic tools that you can use and monitor right from your living room, as well as how this online health care service is an easy way to bring mental health experts into the homes of the people who need them.

Commissioner Brendan Carr talks about the broadband capabilities in the state, saying that this pandemic has been an extreme stress test on the system and that it’s actually overperforming. He also says the ownership cap on television stations is something that needs addressed, especially in the current climate.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories