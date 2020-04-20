FCC Commissioner Carr and Sen Capito on technology and using online healthcare service for mental health experts

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, we continue the conversation about broadband and telehealth with Senator Capito and Commissioner Carr.
Senator Shelley Moore Capito talks about technological diagnostic tools that you can use and monitor right from your living room, as well as how this online health care service is an easy way to bring mental health experts into the homes of the people who need them.
Commissioner Brendan Carr talks about the broadband capabilities in the state, saying that this pandemic has been an extreme stress test on the system and that it’s actually overperforming. He also says the ownership cap on television stations is something that needs addressed, especially in the current climate.
