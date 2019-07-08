FCC Commissioner on rural broadband and its impact on healthcare & education

FCC Commissioner Carr & Sen. Capito Talk 5G connectivity and its impact on education

FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr and Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-West Virginia) discuss the impact of 5G connectivity on education in West Virginia and the FCC’s plans for the Mountain State and rural America.

FCC Commissioner Carr & Sen. Capito talk impact of broadband issues on healthcare

FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr and Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-West Virginia) talk about the challenges facing broadband in West Virginia and how that impacts healthcare.

Del. Pushkin Talks Medical Marijuana in West Virginia

Delegate Mike Pushkin (D-Kanawha) talks Medical Marijuana in the mountain state and talks about his frustrations with Medical Marijuana being held back.