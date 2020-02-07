Federal Grand Jury, Foster Care, & Adult-Use Cannabis

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – On today’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, guests discuss new developments in the ongoing VA Medical Center investigation, as well as various issues going on the state, including foster care, technology, renewable energy, and medical and adult-use cannabis.

West Virginia Speaker of the House Roger Hanshaw on the VA Medical Center and Mountaineer Impact Fund

In segment 1, Speaker of the House Roger Hanshaw reacts to news that a federal grand jury has convened in Clarksburg in the suspicious deaths at the VA Medical Center, and talks about issues going on in the state, including foster care, the state’s tech industry, and the Mountaineer Impact Fund.

Delegate Shawn Fluharty on bills to decriminalize marijuana and making West Virginia a technology hub

In segment 2, Democratic Delegate Shawn Fluharty talks about bills that would legalize or decriminalize marijuana in the Mountain state, efforts to make West Virginia a technological hub, and what the newest VA Medical Center update could mean for the investigation.

State Senator Mike Azinger on his opposition to legalizing adult-use cannabis

In segment 3, Republican State Senator Mike Azinger tells us not only why he’s opposed to legalizing adult-use cannabis, but also why he is wary of the state pursuing medical marijuana.

Delegate Evan Hansen on environmental legislation, Clean Drinking Water Act

In segment 4, Democratic Delegate Evan Hansen talks about environmental legislation, including the Clean Drinking Water Act, and why he thinks renewable energy jobs are passing West Virginia by.

