Financial adviser John Burdette breaks down impact of coronavirus on stock market

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, John Burdette, financial adviser with Fourth Avenue Financial LLC, breaks down the impact of coronavirus on the stock market, telling us that no one can truly predict the exact day it is going to plummet or rise.

He says it is important for us to evaluate our long- and short-term goals to figure out the plan that best suits our needs. For example, investing might be ideal for someone wanting to gain money in the long run, but not necessarily for people who need the money within the next couple years.

