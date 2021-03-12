Financial bills: Saving to start a business, easier access to paying online

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, we’re talking money with West Virginia’s new State Treasurer Riley Moore, including two bills in the legislature he has been advocating for this year.

One project Moore has played a key role in is the Jumpstart Savings Act, which would help West Virginians who want to pursue a vocation or trade the ability to save up to potentially start their own business. Moore says the bill focuses on after schooling, helping people afford the costs that come after education, such as licensing, certifications and purchasing equipment needed for their trade.

Moore has also been an advocate for the Online Payments Bill, which would allow anyone anywhere in the state of West Virginia to make payments online. He says this would extend to fees, fines, taxes, licenses and other payments. Moore says this bill does not mean people wouldn’t be able to make payments in-person, and if that is their preferred method of paying, they will still be able to do so. For those who do wish to make their payments online, he says this bill will save people time and money.