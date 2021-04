CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) -- The Senate was poised to vote on the final passage of its budget, but that is being delayed until at least Wednesday while changes are considered. Earlier, the House approved a budget that cut $18 million from WVU and $10 million from Marshall University and cuts to West Virginia Public Broadcasting. Those are the big items the Senate is trying to rectify, with the House and the governor.

"We have three parties to this whole thing, and we have to do what we can all agree and come to some sort of conclusion on," said State Sen. Ryan Weld, (R) Ohio - Majority Whip.