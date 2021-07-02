‘For the People Act’: Does federal regulation of elections affect free speech rights?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, Jason Huffman with the West Virginia chapter of Americans for Prosperity stops in to discuss why the organization is not in favor of the “For the People Act.”

The “For the People Act” is an election reform bill that includes allowing 15 days of early voting across each state, expansions on mail-in voting, same-day voter registration on Election Day and allowing people to use alternate means of proof of residency such as a utility bill if they do not have a photo ID among other changes. Many Democrats in Congress are in favor of the bill, however, some Republicans say they believe regulating elections should be left to individual states.

Huffman says the organization believes the bill could cause futher divide while the country is already divided along party lines. He says they are also concerned the act could create erosion of free speech rights and “weaponize majority rule” against grassroots parties.

According to Huffman, the organization says looking for common ground on election issues would be a better way to mitigate divisive politics. Huffman says the bill could also force non-profits to chose a political side by putting their advocacy work under the definition of electioneering.

