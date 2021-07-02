‘For the People Act’: How do strict state voting regulations affect eligible voters?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, the discussion around the “For the People Act” continues with West Virginia Delegate Jim Barach (D-Kanawha County).

The “For the People Act” is an election reform bill that includes allowing 15 days of early voting across each state, expansions on mail-in voting, same-day voter registration on Election Day and allowing people to use alternate means of proof of residency such as a utility bill if they do not have a photo ID among other changes. Many Democrats in Congress are in favor of the bill, however, some Republicans say they believe regulating elections should be left to individual states.

Barach says he supports the bill because of the alleged voter suppression being seen in some states through legislation that cuts some people out of the process. He says because of this, bringing in some election reform at the federal level is necessary to make sure that, as a democracy, every eligible voter in the United States has the right and the ability to cast their ballots.

The delegate says some of the state-level laws passed through a Republican majority that cut back the number of early voting days, reducing the number of hours polls are open and strict voter ID laws all tend to have the most effect on minority groups and lower-income individuals who tend to vote along Democratic lines.

