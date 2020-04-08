Former Glenville State College President Simmons on education and bringing technology to WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) On Inside West Virginia Politics, former Glenville State College President William Simmons joins us to talk all things education, including the importance of bringing technology to the Mountain state, how we need to change school curriculum to attract a larger workforce, and how teachers and students alike are adapting to change.

We also pay tribute to the late Bill Withers, who recently passed away at age 81. In 2018, students from the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and Blind performed “Lean On Me” at the Capitol to ring in the legislature. We share that music with you to end the show.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories