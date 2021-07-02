Former West Virginia legislator weighs in: Why should the ‘For the People Act’ be passed?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, former long-time West Virginia legislator Rick Staton (D) joins us to talk about the “For the People Act.”

The “For the People Act” is an election reform bill that includes allowing 15 days of early voting across each state, expansions on mail-in voting, same-day voter registration on Election Day and allowing people to use alternate means of proof of residency such as a utility bill if they do not have a photo ID among other changes. Many Democrats in Congress are in favor of the bill, however, some Republicans say they believe regulating elections should be left to individual states.

Staton says he is in favor of the “For the People Act” and believes its provisions would stop states from making alleged attempts at voter suppression and create more uniformity in the voting process. He also says he hopes that should the bill pass, it will be upheld by the courts if it is challenged.

The former West Virginia delegate says he is also in favor of the provision that would eliminate “dark money” that goes toward Super-PACs such as 501-C-4 corporations but is then not publicly accounted for, meaning voters are left in the dark about where that money is going and what it is being used for.

Staton does say while he understands that some voting issues are state level, but that he believes when people are waiting in line for three hours for a chance to vote, there may be an issue with how those precincts are configured and it might be time for the government to step in and help.

